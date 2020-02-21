Timberwolves’ Towns (wrist) remains sidelined

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a left wrist injury and there is currently no timetable for his return, coach Ryan Saunders told reporters on Wednesday.

Saunders said that Towns will continue to miss games as he attempts to recover from an injury suffered last week. Towns missed a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12, the team’s final contest prior to the All-Star break.

Towns underwent an MRI exam on Feb. 11, and that is when the injury was detected. The Timberwolves haven’t divulged what type of injury Towns sustained.

Saunders said Towns will continue to be evaluated as he rehabs from the injury.

Towns, a two-time All-Star, has been highly productive when he plays with averages of 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 35 games. This is his second noteworthy injury this season, as a knee injury sustained against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 13 forced him to miss the next 15 games.

Minnesota resumes play after the All-Star break by hosting the Boston Celtics on Friday.

