Timberwolves waive G Crabbe

The Minnesota Timberwolves waived guard Allen Crabbe, whom they acquired in a trade with Atlanta on Jan. 16.

Crabbe appeared in nine games with the Timberwolves. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.

He last played Feb. 21 and has been away from the Timberwolves for what has been termed personal reasons. If he signs with another team, he will be eligible for the playoffs.

Minnesota sent guard Jeff Teague and wing Treveon Graham to the Hawks in exchange for Crabbe in January.

Crabbe, 27, was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, with his rights sent to Portland in a draft-day trade. In his career with the Blazers (2013-17), Brooklyn Nets (2017-19), Hawks (2019-20) and Timberwolves, he has played in 381 games (113 starts) and has career averages of 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $74.8 million deal signed with Portland in 2016.

