‘Time to achieve results in Serbia-Kosovo dialogue’

BELGRADE, Serbia

The German foreign minister on Friday said it is time to achieve results in the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue.

Heiko Maas’ remarks came during his visit to Serbia’s capital Belgrade where he met President Aleksandar Vucic.

Maas said Germany is aware that it is not easy, but they believe that it would be a contribution that would develop economic advantages.

“Governments with a stable parliamentary majority have been formed in both countries and now is the right time to continue the dialogue on normalization and achieve results,” said Maas.

Maas added that each country in the Western Balkans determines its pace in joining the EU, and that is why additional reform efforts are needed in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Germany rejects alleged non-paper

Maas has rejected a redrawing of borders in the Western Balkans regarding allegations concerning a non-paper document on a change of borders in the Western Balkans

Speaking during a joint news conference with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani, Maas reiterated that Germany opposes redrawing borders in the Balkans, which, according to him, “belongs to the past,” is dangerous and unrealistic.

Meanwhile, Serbian President Vucic pointed out that Germany supports the dialogue process just like Serbia, and added that his country is ready to continue the dialogue.

“Serbia wants to find a solution through compromise. Freezing the conflict is not a solution, we should build peace with the Albanian people,” he noted, saying Serbia will take a constructive attitude in the dialogue process.

Reminding that his country has sent approximately 120,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to neighboring countries since the beginning of the pandemic, Vucic added that 65,000 citizens from neighboring countries were also vaccinated in Serbia.