Time to entitle Turkic Council int’l organization: Turkish leader

ISTANBUL

The Turkic Council has gained global reputation enough to be dubbed as an international organization, the Turkish president said on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting of the Turkic Council via video link at Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the cooperation groups gained more importance in the face of the changes the world has been experiencing.

“The Turkic Council, which has completed its institutionalization in 12 years, has a high international reputation. I believe that it is time to entitle it an international organization,” he said.

Erdogan also congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for their victory in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Turkish leader said it is important that they continue to stand by Azerbaijan by all means for the protection and revival of Turkish works in Karabakh.

“It is our hope that we will celebrate another festival in Shusha as soon as possible when we visit it after Eid al-Fitr,” he added.

The 8th summit of the Turkic Council is planned to be held in Istanbul on Nov. 12, 2021 depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Erdogan said.