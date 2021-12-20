‘Time traveller from 3812’ claims to be from Mars and claims to have a photo of the Red Planet ‘colonized by robots’ to ‘prove’ it.

A BIZARRE video has emerged of a self-described “time traveller” who claims to have visited Mars in the year 3812 and has a grainy photo to “prove” it.

According to the 37-year-old, known only as Mary, the Red Planet will be colonized by China and populated by robots in hundreds of years.

However, despite the presence of colossal skyscrapers and spaceships worthy of a science fiction film, much of the planet’s surface remains uninhabited, according to the far-fetched claims.

And the anonymous woman even claims to have taken a photo from her far-future journey.

“So I appeared on Mars, it looked like a desert with many buildings, and I immediately took a photo,” Mary explains in a wacky video.

“You can see the spaceships that brought us here, as well as the buildings.”

“It was both fascinating and terrifying to be on Mars.”

After being shared by popular YouTube channel Apex TV, Mary’s interview – and her unfounded story – went viral.

However, hers isn’t the first time travel story to go viral among sci-fi conspiracy fans.

In 2017, a young genius who perplexed professors with his extraordinary intellect claimed he was from Mars and had been “reborn” on Earth.

Boriska Kipriyanovich, of Volgograd, Russia, insisted on living as a Martian before starting his new life as a human on the red planet.

Despite his unlikely backstory, scientists were perplexed by Boriska’s extraordinary wisdom and vast knowledge of space.

In a viral video released in 2017, Boriska was said to be 11 years old when he issued his warnings to Earth.

He claims that a nuclear war wiped out his species thousands of years ago, and he fears that our planet is heading in the same direction.

Meanwhile, a so-called Tik Tok “time traveller” from the year 2714 claims to know when a “human-fish species” will be discovered, as well as the existence of an alternate universe.

The account @aesthetictimewarper, also known as “a real-time traveller,” made the bizarre predictions.

The anonymous social media user has not revealed their true identity, but claims to be from the year 2714.

After his followers on TikTok accused him of being a fake, another time traveller who claims to be in the year 2027 recently posted a series of videos to prove he is “the last person on Earth.”

Javier, who goes by the handle @unicosobreviviente [only survivor], has been posting strange videos of deserted streets in Spain, including one of a secret passageway in a deserted city.