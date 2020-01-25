Timeline: How does the Labour leadership race work?

The next leader of the Labour Party will be unveiled in just over 10 weeks’ time – with four candidates vying for the top job.

But how does the process work, and what do the candidates need to do to secure their name on the ballot paper?

Here’s a look at the key dates in the coming weeks which will determine who becomes the next leader of the Opposition.

The same rules and dates apply for the deputy leadership race.

– February 14

The final four candidates have already been nominated by at least 10% of the party’s MPs and MEPs, but must now secure the support of constituency parties or affiliated organisations.

Each candidate must receive nominations from at least 5% of all Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) – or at least three affiliates, two of which must be trade unions.

CLPs are made up of party members in constituencies, and each will meet to decide which candidate to back. Candidates relying on CLP support will need to win over at least 33 of them.

Affiliated societies – such as the Jewish Labour Movement, the Fabian Society or Labour Business – will lend their backing to candidates, but those running will also need the support of two affiliated trade unions – like the GMB, Aslef or Unite.

Each candidate must receive the required support from CLPs or affiliates by February 14, or they will fail to make it onto the ballot paper.

– February 21

The ballot will open a week after CLP and affiliate nominations close, and voting papers will be sent out to party members, registered supporters and affiliated supporters – namely members of a trade union or society that is affiliated to the party.

JUST IN: GMB nominates @LisaNandy for Labour Leader. pic.twitter.com/Q6KHNJCoE1 — GMB UNION (@GMB_union) January 21, 2020

Candidates will spend the time setting out their stalls and trying to woo members and supporters in their bids to win the contest.

– April 2

The ballot will close six weeks later on April 2, and the results will then be counted before the announcement is made two days later.

– April 4

A special conference will be convened to announce the new leader of the Labour Party, who will have the tough task of leading the party through several years of opposition until the next election.