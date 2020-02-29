Timetable and where to watch the Acapulco final: Rafa Nadal – Taylor Fritz

Rafa Nadal disputes at the dawn of this Sunday the final number 122 as a professional, where he opts for his 85th title in the ATP.

The Balearic, world number two, will be measured by the American Taylor Fritz, who currently occupies the 35th position in the ranking and who reached the final after defeating his compatriot John Isner.

Fritz, 22, adds a professional title (Eastbourne 2019), and is a rival Nadal has never faced.

Nadal-Fritz, the end of the Acapulco tournament, can be followed live through #Vamos and Movistar Deportes in the early hours of Saturday, March 29 through Sunday, March 1, starting at 4:00 a.m. .