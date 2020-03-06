Tinder Australia’s 10 hotspots where singles will get more matches than anywhere else

Tinder has found the highest rate of matches in Australia are far away from most of our capital cities, instead nestled inside small coastal and inland country towns.

The dating app, which has been bringing couples together since its launch in 2016, has revealed the 10 hotspots you’re most likely to make a connection – and hopefully organise a date to follow.

After crunching down the numbers, Sydney (number 32), Melbourne (number 31) and Brisbane (number 23) all fell short of the top spot – so it might be a sign to pack your bags and head outside of these regions.

Earning the top position was none other than New South Wales regional city and country music capital Tamworth.

Unsurprisingly the lyrics to most country music songs contain the words ‘love’ and ‘relationship’, boding well for potential suitors in the area.

Runner up is Albury, which is nestled on the NSW and Victoria border on the Murray River, followed by beef-loving residents in Rockhampton, Queensland.

In fourth position is another Queensland city known for its sweet sugarcane and rum distillery.

Bundaberg might be on the coast but there is no coasting in relationships with these local lovers it would seem.

Fifth place saw Wagga Wagga, the most famous of double named Australian towns, reign supreme followed by the sugar capital of Queensland, Mackay.

Down in chilly Tasmania things are heating up in Launceston with the western city taking the seventh spot, and sunny Townsville in northern Queensland following suit.

The second last position on the list is Darwin, the only capital city to make the list.

Perhaps the stunning weather and ever-present fear of crocodiles are bringing people together in droves.

Home to stunning rainforests and with the Great Barrier Reef on its doorstep – reality TV worthy dates are real in the North Queensland tourist hub of Cairns, as it slips in at the number 10 spot.

Sadly there were no winners from South Australia and Western Australia, so when it comes to finding a pairing, it might be best to avoid the states.