Tinder starts using artificial intelligence to check users’ profile photos are real 

Tinder is to ‘swipe left’ on catfishing as the popular dating app starts using artificial intelligence to check that profile photos uploaded by users are genuine.

The photo verification feature will allow members to get their images authenticated by posing for a series of real-time selfies.

Human-assisted artificial intelligence technology will then compare these submission to existing profile photos to confirm that they do match up.

Once a person’s photos have been verified, their profile will be granted a blue checkmark icon so that other users can trust their appearance is genuine.

The verification feature is one of a number of dating safety features being added to Tinder, which will also gain a dedicated in-app safety centre and panic button.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people,’ said Tinder’s chief executive officer Elie Seidman.

‘We’re dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today’s daters.’

‘I’m proud to share these updates, which represent an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale.’

Photo verification is just one of several new safety features announced today by the Match Group -owned platform.

The so-called ‘Does this bother you?’ feature will use machine learning to try to identify offensive messages and provide users with an option to report inappropriate behaviour.

Similar technology will power an ‘undo’ feature, which will prompt users to recall messages with potentially offensive language before they are fully sent.

Tinder will also be unveiling a dedicated ‘safety centre’ in-app to explain the new security measures and provide links to resources and tools, such as links to sexual assault and human trafficking hotlines.

The safety centre will eventually be personalized to suit the needs of individual users, the firm said.

Some of the features — like photo verification and ‘Does this bother you?’ — will be tested in select markets before they are made more widely available.

The other tools will be rolled out across Tinder and the Match Groups other dating platforms — including Hinge, Match.com and OkCupid — over the coming months.

Tinder is one of the world’s leading dating apps, which claims that it receives around two billion views per day and is responsible for around one million dates every week.

In the US, Tinder has also teamed up with existing personal safety service Noonlight.

The collaboration will allow daters to share details such as who they are meeting, where and when via Noonlight’s so-called ‘timeline’ feature — as well as provide an easy and discreet way to call emergency services if needed.

‘Noonlight acts as a silent bodyguard in situations when you’re alone or meeting someone for the first time,’ explained Noonlight co-founder Brittany LeComte.

‘Now, through our integration with Tinder, it can serve as a quick backup for daters, helping to deter bad behaviour and helping members meet matches with more confidence.’

‘It’s a first-of-its-kind added security measure to help protect Tinder members even when they’ve taken their interactions off the app into real life.’