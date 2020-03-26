Tinder’s Swipe Night Live Event is Coming to the UK

Apparently, live events on apps didn’t die with HQ Trivia.

Tinder has a live app event called Swipe Night that it runs in the US, and it’s just announced that it’s coming to the UK for three weekends starting on the 14th of March.

Here’s the trailer:

Essentially, it’s an apocalypse-themed choose-your-own-adventure with added dating:

“Set in an apocalyptic universe, you have just three hours left to live before a comet hits the earth.

Swipe Night mini-episodes put members face-to-face with impending doom and gives them a chance to make epic connections that might just survive the adventure and show who they truly are when faced with difficult decisions.”

You only get seven seconds to make your choices as you and a group of pretend friends played by actors try to save the world.

OK, but wait, how does meeting the love of our lives come into this? Well:

“Dictating more than just the story, your decisions will also determine who stans you, as following each Swipe Night installment, critical choices will be added to members’ profiles. Tinder will spill the tea by revealing which decisions potential matches made and since you can discover whether other members saved a puppy or not (spoiler alert!).”

So it’s multiplayer Bandersnatch with added boning. OK.

Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder CEO say:

“With the US launch of the Swipe Night series in October, we saw an immediate impact, with millions of decisions being made each night. Compared to a typical Sunday night, we saw matches increase by 26% and messages by 12%. We look forward to seeing the response from additional major markets around the world.”

Honestly, we’re not 100% sure now is the right time for apocalypse-themed fiction, because – well, look at the world. But maybe it’ll help us all prepare.

Here’s when the event is happening in the UK (the adventure itself only takes five minutes, you don’t have to be on Tinder all weekend):

Will you be swiping right on Swipe Night? Let us know in the comments – maybe you’ll meet your match down there instead.