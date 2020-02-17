Tiny garage in Melbourne at Albert Park fetches $650,000 at auction

A single-car garage in Melbourne has sold at auction for $650,000.

The 46 sq m property at Little Graham Street in Albert Park, Melbourne sold on Saturday after it attracted international attention from buyers.

The property was originally purchased by Frank Davis, 90, in 1984 for $8,000 so he could store his plumbing tools, according to 7 News.

Greg Hocking Holdsworth agent Andrew Turner told realestate.com.au the garage could easily be turned into a home in the highly sought after area.

‘I have made inquiries to city of Port Phillip; subject to council approval, you could fit a two-storey luxury townhouse and may even get a small rooftop garden,’ Mr Turner said.

Despite the potential, the real estate agent did not expect the property to be so popular and added a listing price of $365,000-$400,000.

‘It’s an affordable opportunity but I had no idea that it would create so much interest,’ Mr Turner said.

The carport price sat well below Albert Park’s $1.95million median house price, and $815,000 median unit price, with Mr Turner saying interest in the property has been widespread.

Mr Turner said he had a range of parties looking at the property from first home buyers to investors.

‘To find something sub-$1million in Albert Park is very rare,’ he said.