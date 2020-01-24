Tiny puppies aged just two days old are rescued after they were dumped on the side of the road

Tiny puppies that were packed into a banana box and left on the side of the road just before Christmas are now fighting for their lives.

The only reason the two-day-old pups were found is that a driver noticed the banana box sitting on the edge of the road and stopped to investigate.

The driver handed them into the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in the town of Whangarei, north of Auckland.

‘The puppies had nothing. No blankets, no food, no water, no hope. Only each other for comfort. They were not even old enough to open their eyes yet and they were left for dead.’ the SPCA posted to their Facebook page.

‘The puppies are all girls and we have named them Belle, Moana, Ariel, and Merida. They have become the ‘princess puppies’. They are now spending time with a specialised foster parent who is experienced in caring for such vulnerable puppies.’

At this age the animals’ best chance is with their mother, however, they are being monitored 24 hours a day and are being hand fed nightly by the carer.

The SPCA said the puppies were ‘doing well but not out of the woods yet.’

The post sparked outraged comments from people who could not understand why the animals were just left on the side of the road.

‘Thank you for giving them a chance we definitely need a desexing campaign up here in Northland it’s ridiculous the amount of cruelty and puppies being dumped,’ one person said.

‘I read this sad story to my 6-year-old daughter Kassidy and she is going to donate all of her $20 Christmas money to these pups. I will match her. We’ll use the link to pay it through now. Thank you SPCA,’ added another.

Australia’s RSPCA has previously said the number of abandoned pets sharply rises around school holidays and Christmas.

Anyone who finds an abandoned pet can call the RSPCA on 1300 278 3589.