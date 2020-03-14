Tiny starling leaves firefighters baffled as it gets stuck in drain cover 

This bird-brained starling left firefighters baffled and scratching their heads after becoming trapped in a road manhole cover.

Just the top of the tiny bird was seen popping out from a small hole in the steel grating by passersby at Downham Market in Norfolk.

RSPCA workers and firefighters dashed to the scene to rescue the songbird.

They were are all puzzled as how the black and white speckled bird found itself trapped, and proudly posed for pictures with it after the rescue.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called after RSPCA animal collection officer Naemi Kilbey was unable to safely remove the lid because it was too heavy.

The fire team lifted the drain using a combination of specialist lifting equipment and ‘brute strength’, the charity said. Once the cover was removed, Ms Kilbey safely caught the bird, which appeared uninjured.

Ms Kilbey said the rescue was ‘certainly one of the more unusual ones’ she’s performed, adding: ‘When you attend an animal rescue you can usually work out how they got themselves into the predicament – but in the case of this little starling I really don’t know how on earth he got himself there.

The starling was taken to East Winch Wildlife Centre so his health could be monitored, and he is expected to be released back into the wild over the weekend.