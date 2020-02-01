Tiny vintage van has been transformed into the ultimate getaway

A tiny caravan perched on a hill in the middle of an alpaca farm has been transformed into a hideaway so stylish it’s sure to convert the most reluctant of campers.

Perfect for a romantic getaway, the restored vintage 1967 Franklin Caravelle van is a scenic 25 minute drive from the charming town of Mudgee in country New South Wales and is surrounded by 105 acres of farmland.

While it may look simple from the outside, the small solar-powered van has been renovated by the owners to include a deck with a sunken bath, a fully equipped kitchen, a comfy double bedroom and a gas heater for the cooler months.

It also has an outdoor ensuite with a shower and toilet, a fire pit (for use outside fire bans) and a boho-style hammock to relax in during the day.

Guests can pay $150 per night to stay in the secluded van and explore the scenic region’s wineries, wetlands, walking trails and nearby historical village of Windeyer.

Charlotte Curd, who visited with her partner in spring, said it was the perfect excuse to sneak away from the city and swap traffic for a bumpy gravel road in the hills.

‘It couldn’t be more perfect,’ she said.

‘There is absolute privacy with nothing to see but a long picturesque valley that disappears into the mist. Evenings are best spent in the gorgeous bathtub on the deck overlooking it all – it was definitely my highlight.

‘They have thought of everything, and with all the creature comforts you could think of we yarned away the evening pretending to know the rules to UNO.’

Charlotte said the abundance of cellar doors and wineries and historical landmarks nearby also made the getaway an appealing choice.

‘The truth is, you won’t want to be away from the van for long,’ she said.

‘Once you have soaked all your troubles away with a soothing pink bath bomb and a touch of magnesium with the sun melting slowly behind the hills, you will understand why.’