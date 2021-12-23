Titane, the Palme d’Or winner from Julia Ducournau, is shocking – and strangely tender.

There is more to this film than meets the eye if you can get past the gory serial killings and body horror.

This year’s Palme D’Or winner has a reputation for being a shocker, a provocateur, and a hyper-violent, sexually and socially transgressive French art film.

All of these things are true to some extent, but they do not tell the entire story.

It’s as stylish as it is transfixing, with its hypnotically predatory soundtrack, the trollish jolie-laide malice of its lead actor, and its Cronenberg-esque sense of body horror.

However, the parts of Titane that raise eyebrows and drop jaws are the least interesting.

There is more here than meets the eye if you can grit your teeth and avert your gaze for the first 20 minutes or so of grisly serial killing via hairpins to the brain and chair-legs to the mouth, sex with Cadillacs, and women menstruating motor oil.

Titane’s thrills and spills appear to be designed to throw the audience off the scent of a much more tender and thoughtful story that follows.

It’s a story about transgender people, masculinity and its flaws, acceptance, love, intolerance, and queerness.

It doesn’t provide simple answers or neat narrative ribbons to tie up its conclusions.

Following her great coming-of-age cannibal story Raw (2016), Julia Ducournau’s second feature is about Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a young Frenchwoman who moonlights as a vicious serial killer.

She was involved in a car accident as a child and received a titanium plate in her head, which appears to be the catalyst for her strange and fetishistic relationship with automobiles.

At those macho car shows where girls in spindly heels splay themselves on the hoods, she dances sexily on them, but her interest in attracting other people is minimal at best.

When she is forced to flee for her murder spree, she disguises herself as a boy named Adrien, pretending to be the long-lost son of a wounded middle-aged fire chief, Vincent (Vincent Lindon, in a performance of exquisite tenderness).

The plot, on the other hand, takes a back seat to the gruff.

