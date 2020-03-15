Titans release veterans LB Wake, RB Lewis

The Tennessee Titans released linebacker Cameron Wake and running back Dion Lewis on Thursday.

Wake, 38, appeared in nine games and registered four tackles and 2.5 sacks during his first season with the Titans in 2019.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 364 tackles, 100.5 sacks and 22 forced fumbles in 155 games. He played his first 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Wake’s release saves the Titans $5.6 million against the 2020 salary cap, while cutting ties with Lewis saves another $4 million.

Lewis, 29, played a reduced role in 2019 as starter Derrick Henry broke out with a league-leading 1,540 rushing yards.

Lewis rushed for 209 yards in 16 regular-season games and added 25 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. He had 22 yards on four touches in three playoff games.

A fifth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2011, Lewis has rushed for 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns in 86 games with the Eagles (2011-12), New England Patriots (2015-17) and Titans (2018-19). He has 172 receptions for 1,281 yards and seven scores.

