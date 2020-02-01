Tlaib forced to apologize for booing Hillary Clinton mention as Dems pressure Bernie to disown the ‘squad’

Supporters of Hillary Clinton have rounded on Sen. Bernie Sanders, calling on the Democratic front-runner to disavow his campaign surrogates, after Rep. Rashida Tlaib booed Clinton at a campaign rally. The knives are out.

The race for the democratic nomination has become something of a rerun of 2016, with Hillary Clinton returning to the public eye to bash Sanders, the primary rival she narrowly edged out four years ago with the help of the Democratic National Committee. In recent weeks, Clinton has publicly claimed that “nobody likes” Sanders, and accused the Vermont Senator of failing to properly support her after she won the 2016 nomination — even though Sanders switched to campaigning for Clinton almost immediately afterwards.

With Sanders stuck in Washington at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, progressive Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar stumped for the senator in Iowa on Friday night, ahead of Monday’s all-important Iowa caucuses. Tlaib, incensed at Clinton’s attacks on Sanders, led the crowd in booing the two-time presidential also-ran.

BREAKING: At a @BernieSanders rally in Iowa tonight, a leading Sanders’ surrogate @RashidaTlaib led the crowd in booing @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/AKdi2psI2h — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 1, 2020

The reaction from the Democratic establishment was fierce. Pundits and players clamored for Sanders to denounce Tlaib and his surrogates, the loudest of whom — the so-called ‘squad’ — come from the progressive wing of the Democratic party. Former Clinton advisor Neera Tanden went as far as calling the booing an act of “white male rage and misogyny” — even though Tlaib is female, and of Palestinian descent.

What I love about incidents like this – the booing of Hillary at a Sanders rally – is example after example of white male rage and misogyny. https://t.co/30PUxEhtqI — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 1, 2020

Bernie must speak out today against his surrogates — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 1, 2020

I am no fan of Clinton. But I find this video really disappointing and beneath the dignity of the offices these women hold and the respect I hold for them individually. I am sorry. This is not okay. https://t.co/asKjKA52Yo — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) February 1, 2020

Tlaib issued somewhat of an apology on Saturday, acknowledging that “Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me,” and promising to “continue to strive to come from a place of love,” but not directly apologizing.

My statement regarding last night:“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement. (1/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was having none of it though, tweeting: “Rashida, you’re all good. We love your passion and conviction. Don’t change.”

Supporters of Sanders chimed in to defend their candidate, and attack Hillary for “blaming everybody else” for her loss in 2016. Indeed, since losing to Trump, Clinton has regularly popped up in the media to blame Sanders, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, the FBI and sexism, among others, for her failure.

Good grief. What is wrong with you @hillaryclinton? In 2016, @BernieSanders did 39 general election events for you. By comparison, in 2008, you did 13 for @BarackObama. When are you going to stop blaming everybody else for your 2016 loss to @realDonaldTrump? #Clintonhttps://t.co/bfh0dznKwW — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 1, 2020

hillary clinton has been vocally, searingly, personally insulting toward bernie in the run-up to iowa because she doesn’t want him to win the caucus. she’s free to shoot her shot. but why is it a crisis for democracy if rashida tlaib does the same thing? — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) February 1, 2020

Could you imagine if @BernieSanders had said “nobody likes her” about @HillaryClinton?!!! The media would have torn him to shreds. She says it about him – a deeply personal attack – and somehow she’s the victim? Is there no end to the hypocrisy of the establishment? #NotMeUs — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 1, 2020

Sanders is currently tied with former Vice President Joe Biden in Iowa polls, and has pulled ahead of the former VP in New Hampshire, the site of the next Democratic contest after Iowa. Victory in Iowa is considered a bellwether of a candidate’s chances for nomination though. Eight out of the last 12 caucus winners went on to win the Democratic party’s nomination.

Clinton’s assertion that “nobody likes” Sanders will ultimately be decided by caucus-goers on Monday.

