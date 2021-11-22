To a muted response, Labour leader Keir Starmer delivers a CBI speech outlining his party’s alternative Brexit plan.

During his speech, the Labour leader took several swipes at Boris Johnson, which elicited no response from the audience.

As he outlined the party’s new Brexit plan, Sir Keir Starmer portrayed Labour as a business-friendly party.

“Labour is back in business,” the opposition leader said at the annual CBI conference in Birmingham, repeating his message from the Labour Party conference in September.

Sir Keir also stated that his party and business should form a new “contract.”

He attempted to pin the problems facing business and the economy on Brexit, accusing the government of having “absolutely no plan to make Brexit work,” despite its repeated promises to “get Brexit done.”

Sir Keir, on the other hand, stated that Labour would uphold the UK’s commitment to leave the EU.

He stated, “Labour has no plans for a rematch.”

“Brexit has occurred, and we will not rejoin.”

However, it is clear that a poorly thought-out Brexit is holding the UK back.”

The Labour leader then outlined what his party would do to find a better solution to the current disagreements over the EU’s post-Brexit trade deal.

He stated that his party would work with the EU to negotiate a new veterinary agreement for agriproduct trade.

He sees two benefits to such a move.

It would aid in the resolution of the Northern Ireland Protocol’s issues and reduce red tape for UK exporters.

Labour would also reduce goods certification processes, seek regulatory equivalence for financial services and mutual recognition of professional qualifications, maintain Britain’s data adequacy status, and seek a better long-term deal for UK hauliers to alleviate supply chain problems, according to him.

“This is a plan that closely follows what many of you have told me is needed,” Labour leader Ed Miliband told CBI. “I believe all of this is achievable by defending our interests tenaciously while patiently negotiating.”

Sir Keir said the Government is lacking in leadership, which he suggested is the cause of the stalled Brexit negotiations, in an attempt to mock the Prime Minister.

“Leadership is a final component,” he added.

“In international negotiations, trust is extremely important.

This ingredient, however, is missing with this Prime Minister.

“Instead, we get a series of pantomime quarrels,” says the author.

