To address staffing shortages in Pennsylvania, a new law expands the substitute teacher pool.

To address Pennsylvania’s staffing shortages, a new law expands the substitute teacher pool.

A new Pennsylvania law aims to help alleviate the state’s substitute teacher shortage, which has reached crisis proportions in many schools.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Tom Wolf signed bipartisan legislation on Friday that broadens the pool of candidates eligible to fill these temporary positions for the rest of the school year and into 2022-23.

“I am proud to sign this legislation,” Wolf said in a statement, “which gives schools the short-term flexibility they need to ensure children can safely learn in-person where we know it is best for them and their futures.”

Retired teachers can now fill emergency or short-term teacher vacancies without jeopardizing their pension benefits.

During the school year, educators with inactive teaching certificates can substitute for 180 days, which is double the previous limit.

Future educators who have completed all requirements except the PRAXIS exam and have not yet received their diplomas can also fill in for up to 20 days or longer under certain conditions.

Individuals who are at least 25 years old, have at least 60 college credits or three years of experience as a paraprofessional, and have completed a classroom management course may act as a “classroom monitor” by delivering pre-planned assignments to a teacher.

Mr. Representative

The bill’s sponsor, Barb Gleim of Cumberland County, said the state’s classroom staffing problem is getting worse.

Annually, the state issued 14,000 teaching certificates.

It’s now down to fewer than 5,000 people.

“The strain of bringing back students who have been out of physical classrooms for 18 months, combined with the declining number of teaching certificates issued in Pennsylvania, has exacerbated the substitute crisis across the state,” Gleim said.

Because of the substitute teacher shortage, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Richard Askey said his union members have been stressed to the breaking point for months.

“Without enough substitutes, some students miss classes, learn in overcrowded classrooms, or even congregate in cafeterias,” he explained.

“Assuring that all students receive the best possible education is a top priority for PSEA members.”

This law will assist students, educators, and support personnel in carrying out that vital task.”

While the new law increases the number of substitute teachers available, he believes that better pay is also required.

Latest News from Infosurhoy