To address the cladding scandal, Michael Gove has threatened developers with a “heavy artillery” of fines and taxes.

Housing developers have been warned by Michael Gove that if they refuse to pay the £4 billion cost of removing dangerous cladding from tall buildings, they will face new taxes and fines.

The Housing Secretary also promised to amend proposed legislation to give leaseholders “robust legal protection” so that they are not forced to pay for necessary remediation work.

Mr Gove told MPs that no leaseholder “will ever face the costs of fixing cladding” on buildings over 11m tall when he unveiled his plans in the Commons.

He also attacked some developers, saying they represented the “unacceptable face of capitalism,” and that the government would use the full force of the law to force housebuilders to pay for the work.

He told MPs that he had written to developers, giving them until the end of March to sign up to a plan to assist leaseholders who are unable to sell their homes due to the high cost of removing dangerous cladding.

After a leaked letter from the Treasury stated that only the Chancellor can set new taxes, MPs questioned whether Mr Gove would have the authority to slap new taxes on developers.

Any additional costs to cover the removal of cladding may have to come from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, according to the memo from the Chief Secretary of the Treasury.

Mr Gove was adamant, however, that he has Treasury support to threaten the industry with new taxes if they do not agree to pay for the removal of dangerous cladding.

“We do need additional backstops,” he said, “and it’s clear that taxes can play a role.”

“I don’t want to move there, but we know we can use the threat of taxation to bring people to the table.”

“The fact that the Chief Secretary [to the Treasury]and the Chancellor have authorized me to use the prospect of taxation, as well as the fact that we already have taxation through the Residential Property Developer Tax, shows we are willing to take every step necessary,” he said.

Many MPs warned the government that leaseholders would not be able to afford to pay their rent.

