To appear more alien, ‘Human Satan’ chops off a finger, gets canine teeth, and gets creepy tattoos.

A TATTOO-CRAZED man known as the “Human Satan” has chopped off one of his fingers to resemble an alien.

Michel Faro do Prado, 45, a Brazilian tattoo addict, has added a new creepy tattoo to his leg in honor of French influencer “Black Alien” to complete his devilish look.

The tattoo artist from So Paulo has had a number of body modifications, including dozens of tattoos and piercings, as well as having his teeth customized.

Michel had his teeth shaped into canine-inspired arches by a dentist, and he had them completely covered in metal.

“Horns” were implanted in his forehead, and a portion of his nose and ears were removed.

His eyeballs, like the rest of his body, are covered in tattoos.

Michel is said to have spent eight hours at a tattoo parlor getting a large image of French actor Anthony Loffredo inked on his leg.

Michel, who goes by the online handle “Diabao,” said the image was a gift from tattoo artist Yunizo Tatoo for Christmas.

The body modification fanatic, who lives with his wife Carol Praddo, also known as “Demon Woman,” said Anthony has had a big influence on his demonic appearance.

Michel quickly followed in the footsteps of the “Black Alien,” who recently had two fingers chopped off to make his left hand appear more extraterrestrial.

“For me, Black Alien’s attitude toward searching for his dream look is something I identify a lot with,” the body-modification addict, who has 105,000 Instagram followers, told G1.

“He is someone who has had a significant influence on me in this regard.”

I liked his style and realized it was something I wanted to do as well.

“His pursuit of what he desires has had a huge influence on me and always inspires me, which is why I wanted to pay this tribute to him.”

“Human Satan” and “Demon Woman” have been together for about ten years and began making drastic physical changes to their bodies about four years ago.

Michel is to become his wife’s masterpiece, as she specializes in body modifications and has assisted him in achieving his appearance.

Michel claims to have a high pain tolerance and is unfazed by the prospect of going through even more agony in order to achieve his devilish fantasies.

He claims he gets stares in public and is well-known in his hometown, but he takes pride in his moniker of “Human Satan.”

Michel has around 85% of his body covered in ink after more than 60 procedures and plans to set the Guinness World Record for the planet’s most modified man.

Despite his devilish looks and desire to look…

