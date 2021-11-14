To appease Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea about his lack of playing time, Dean Henderson is ‘poised for an 18-month loan’.

To appease Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea over his lack of playing time, Dean Henderson is ‘poised for an 18-month loan.’

Dean Henderson, who has fallen out of favor at Manchester United, will be loaned out for 18 months in order to alleviate his frustrations with his lack of playing time.

Henderson was expected to start the season as the Red Devils’ starting goalkeeper, but a bout of Covid-19 forced him to miss the first few weeks.

As a result, Henderson’s rival David De Gea, despite United’s poor form, was able to stake a claim for the number one shirt.

Despite only keeping two clean sheets, his saves have come to United’s rescue on numerous occasions, allowing Henderson to watch from the bench.

This season, the 24-year-old has only made one senior appearance, in a Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham.

Since then, Henderson has been on the bench for eight games in a row, and as a result, he has lost his spot in the England squad.

The United goalkeeper is said to be frustrated by his lack of chances as the World Cup approaches.

The Red Devils are aware of the goalkeeper’s dissatisfaction, according to The Sun, and are prepared to sanction an 18-month loan deal for him.

United are said to prefer a long-term temporary trаnsfer to a season-long contract for Henderson.

The Red Devils will try to find a home for Henderson as soon as the January transfer window opens to avoid him rotting on the bench.

If Henderson leaves, United will gain two things: first, Henderson will get some much-needed game time, and second, it will put an end to the never-ending debate over who starts in goal.

Henderson will be loaned out by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to gain playing time.

