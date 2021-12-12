To avoid a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases, all UK adults will be offered a vaccine booster by the New Year.

To combat the rising number of Omicron cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an “emergency” booster jab roll-out.

The deadline for giving a booster shot to every adult in England has been pushed back a month due to fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” causing “very many deaths.”

The Prime Minister said in a pre-recorded address on Sunday evening that Britain “must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection,” as he set a new deadline of vaccinating everyone over the age of 18 by the new year.

He claimed that scientists had discovered that being fully vaccinated is “simply not enough” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mutation, and that the NHS could be overwhelmed without a rapid mass booster campaign.

Following a rapid increase in the number of Omicron cases reported in the UK, the Covid alert level has been raised to Level 4, up from Level 3.

It comes after the announcement that people aged 18 to 39 in Scotland will be offered booster vaccine starting next week.

Over-30s will be able to book appointments beginning Monday, with 18-29-year-olds receiving vaccinations in the coming days.

“I can confirm that urgent work is underway to further accelerate the roll out of the booster vaccination program in Scotland,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said of Scotland’s COVID-19 booster vaccination program.

“Of all the UK nations, Scotland already has the highest proportion of people over the age of 12 who have received booster or third doses.”

However, urgent efforts are now being made to quicken the pace even more, with the goal of providing a booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of this year, if possible.

“As a first step, the NHS Inform booking portal will be available to 30-39 year olds from 10 a.m. tomorrow morning, and to 18-29 year olds later this week.”

On Tuesday, I will provide more information about the accelerated rollout to parliament.

“Given what we now know about Omicron and the importance of boosters in ensuring maximum protection against the new variant, getting booster jags into people’s arms as soon as possible is critical.”

