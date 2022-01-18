To avoid German airspace, RAF planes transporting missiles to Ukraine make a 200-mile detour.

To avoid German airspace, RAF planes transporting missiles to Ukraine take a 200-mile detour.

Fears of a Nato split over how to respond to Moscow’s aggression have been fueled by this action.

“This was entirely a British decision,” German officials said. London and Berlin insisted there was no dispute between them.

C-17 cargo planes carrying cutting-edge anti-tank weapons took off from Brize Norton, Oxon, but flew over Denmark before landing in Kiev.

To fly ammunition through another country’s airspace, countries must obtain permission from Nato.

Over 100,000 Russian troops, along with tanks, missiles, and fighting vehicles, have gathered on Ukraine’s borders.

More troops are being sent to Belarus, which borders Ukraine, for a training exercise, Moscow confirmed yesterday.

However, the US has warned that Russia could attack Ukraine “at any time.”

The situation is “extremely dangerous,” the White House added.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace flew to Australia to announce a new partnership to combat Chinese threats.