To avoid offending anyone, the Woke Brigade advises Armed Forces to avoid saying things like “blind drunk” and “crippled with debt.”

According to Ministry of Defence sources, the Inclusive Language Guide 2021 stated that “not all women are biologically female.”

The Ministry of Defence claimed that the “practical toolkit” would explain why some language was “hurtful or non-inclusive,” but critics dismissed it as “woke nonsense.”

Ben Wallace withdrew the 30-page document after concerns were raised, which also urged forces personnel to avoid being “deaf to our pleas.”

According to a source close to the situation, the Defence Secretary was dissatisfied with it.

Mr Wallace was urged to “throw it in the shredder” by Tory MP Peter Bone, who questioned why it had been produced at all.

Mr Wallace’s intervention, he said, made him “delighted,” but he slammed the guidance.

“Everyone should be mindful of the language they use,” Mr Bone said, “but the MoD producing such a guide is utterly ridiculous.”

“It’s pure and simple woke nonsense and political correctness gone awry.”

According to a source, a new version of the Diversity and Inclusion Directorate guidance would be issued as a result of “criticism over the conduct and attitudes” in the Armed Forces.

