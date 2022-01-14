To avoid offending people with dwarfism, MandS renamed Midget Gems to Mini Gems.

MandS renames Midget Gems to Mini Gems to avoid offending people with dwarfism.

The popular ‘Midget Gems’ have been renamed ‘Mini Gems’ by Marks and Spencer.

To avoid offending people who have restricted growth (dwarfism), Marks and Spencer has changed the name of the sweets.

Following a campaign by a disability academic, the retailer rebranded its version of the confectionery as “Mini Gems.”

Dr. Erin Pritchard, a disability studies lecturer at Liverpool Hope University who has achondroplasia, a growth-stunting condition, had previously approached supermarkets and confectionery makers about changing the name of the sweet, expressing her concern that the term “midget” is seen as derogatory for small people.

MandS was the first retailer to respond to her campaign, changing the labels on its products.

“We are committed to being an inclusive retailer,” a MandS spokeswoman said. “From how we support our colleagues to the products we offer and how we market them to our 32 million customers, we are committed to being an inclusive retailer.”

“Last year, we introduced new Mini Gem packaging, which has since been rolled out to all of our stores, based on suggestions from our colleagues and insights shared by Dr. Erin Pritchard.”

According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, the term “midget” was first used in 1816.

It was a derogatory term for people who were short in stature.

It was frequently applied to people in the entertainment industry.

Many people refer to it as “the’m’ word.”

Dr. Pritchard argues in her new book Disability Hate Speech that the term “midget” should be considered a form of hate speech because of its origins in Victorian freak shows.

“Often referred to as the m-word by people with dwarfism, it is a term derived from the word’midge,’ which means gnat or sandfly,” she wrote in Big Issue North.

“Its origin dehumanizes people like me right away.”

It was a term popularized during the Victorian freak show, which oppressed and exploited many disabled people, including those with dwarfism.”

