To avoid upsetting students, enlightened university administrators cut a section of an ancient Greek poem.

To avoid upsetting students, university officials have removed a section of an Ancient Greek poem that mentions domestic violence.

Lines from the 2,000-year-old Types of Women were redacted at the University of Reading, Berkshire, for fear of “potentially triggering” distress.

The poem has sparked debate because of how it depicts women, claiming that Greek god Zeus created ten different types of women, each representing an animal or an element.

Despite the warning, no students at the University of Reading have expressed their dissatisfaction.

Professor of history Jeremy Black of the University of Exeter in Devon, who received no complaints, blasted the move.

“It’s positively ridiculous and has no place in academia,” he added.

