To combat disruption, the UK is likely to extend vaccination to all 5 to 11-year-olds, according to an expert.

According to Russell Viner, a professor of child health at UCL, the “balance of risks” suggests that children should be vaccinated – but getting the shots isn’t going to be easy.

When the impact of coronavirus disruption on education was taken into account, Russell Viner, professor of child and adolescent health at University College London, said he believed the “balance of risks” pointed towards vaccinating children in the age group.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended vaccination for clinically vulnerable five to 11-year-olds, as well as those who live with an immunosuppressed person, in December.

The committee has yet to recommend that all children in this age group be vaccinated.

Professor Viner is a past president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), but spoke to us in his personal capacity.

When asked if routine vaccination should be extended to this age group, he stated that the “medical balance of risks” of giving a vaccine to younger children would be “even more marginal than for teenagers.”

“It’s likely that children aged five to eleven are the least affected by Covid disease,” he says.

“The thing about Covid is that it has the most incredible age risk profile… to be honest, the time between the ages of five and eleven is the healthiest of our lives.”

It’s the period of our lives when we’re least likely to die or become ill from almost anything, and Covid is no exception.

“However, I expect and wish [the Government]to consider educational disruption and mental health issues, as was the case with teenagers.”

“I believe it’s a very marginal medical decision, but when you consider those broader issues, I believe the balance of risks is in favor of vaccination, given the extremely promising safety profile in children – I don’t want to second-guess the JCVI – but I believe the balance of risks is in favor of vaccination.”

Professor Viner said that current data suggested that the risk of myocarditis – a heart inflammation that is a very rare side effect of some Covid vaccines – was much lower in primary-school-aged children than in older teenagers.

