To combat Omicron cases, all UK adults will receive a booster vaccine by the New Year.

To combat Omicron cases, all UK adults will be offered a vaccine booster by the New Year.

To stem a covid “tidal wave” of cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an “emergency” booster roll-out a month ahead of schedule, with jabs being offered to over-18s in Scotland beginning later next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the roll-out of an “emergency” booster jab to combat the rising number of Omicron cases.

The deadline for giving a booster shot to every adult in England has been pushed back a month due to fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” causing “very many deaths.”

The Prime Minister said in a pre-recorded address on Sunday evening that Britain “must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection,” as he set a new deadline for everyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated by the new year.

He claimed that scientists had discovered that being fully vaccinated is “simply not enough” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mutation, and that the NHS could be overwhelmed unless a rapid mass booster campaign is launched.

Following a rapid increase in the number of Omicron cases reported, the UK Covid alert level has been raised to Level 4, up from Level 3.

It comes after the announcement that people aged 18 to 39 in Scotland will be offered booster vaccine starting next week.

Beginning Monday, over-30s will be able to schedule appointments, with 18-29-year-olds receiving vaccinations in the days ahead.

“I can confirm that urgent work is underway to further accelerate the roll out of the booster vaccination program in Scotland,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said of Scotland’s COVID-19 booster vaccination program.

“Of all the UK nations, Scotland already has the highest proportion of people over the age of 12 who have received booster or third doses.”

However, urgent efforts are now being made to pick up the pace even more, with the goal of providing a booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of the year, if possible.

“As a first step, the NHS Inform booking portal will be available to 30-39 year olds from 10 a.m. tomorrow morning, and to 18-29 year olds later this week.”

On Tuesday, I will provide more information about the accelerated rollout to parliament.

“Given what we now know about Omicron and the importance of boosters in ensuring maximum protection against the new variant, getting booster jags into people’s arms as soon as possible is critical.”

..

Short summary of Infosurhoy