To combat omicron, Germany is ramping up its booster vaccination campaign.

Germany intensifies its omicron vaccination campaign.

As the country prepares for a new wave of pandemic, it aims to administer more than 60 million booster shots.

BERLIN, GERMANY

Germany has intensified its COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign as it prepares for a new wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious omicron variant.

On Friday, health officials confirmed that 29 million booster shots have been administered across the country so far, with nearly 33 million available in the next three weeks for everyone.

On Twitter, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said, “We have chosen the path of ‘booster vaccinations at record speed’ to reduce omicron deaths and severe illness.”

“Booster vaccination helps to reduce the risk.

“Our strategy remains to administer as many booster vaccinations as possible,” he added.

According to the Health Ministry, the government bought 30 million Moderna vaccine doses and 3 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses for the booster campaign.

Coronavirus cases have reached new highs in Europe this week, fueled by the new omicron variant, with the United Kingdom, France, and Spain leading the way.

The Robert Koch Institute in Germany reported 35,431 new coronavirus infections per day on Friday, with 370 deaths.