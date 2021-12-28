France enacts lockdown measures to combat the Omicron ‘MEGA WAVE,’ prohibiting public gatherings and forcing people to work from home.

France imposes lockdown measures to combat the Omicron ‘MEGA WAVE,’ prohibiting public gatherings and requiring people to work from home.

FRANCE has tightened Covid restrictions in response to a “megawave” of Omicron cases, with over 100,000 new cases reported across the country.

For those who can start next week, working from home will become mandatory, and public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events.

On Saturday, France reported over 100,000 new infections, a new high since the pandemic began.

According to a slew of positive studies, Omicron%20IS%20milder%20than%20other%20strains, with the first%20official%20UK%20report%20revealing%20a%2050%20to%2070%%20lower%20risk%20of%20hospitalization%20than%20Delta.

According to health officials, Covid booster shots protect people against Omicron and give them the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign has been helping to get vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

Despite the fact that Omicron is a milder variant than Delta, France is concerned that the large number of new cases currently being reported will overwhelm hospitals.

The covid crisis felt like “a film without an ending,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said as he unveiled the new measures.

Mr Castex said, “We’re in a race against the clock.”

“Even if we don’t see Omicron as overburdening hospitals just yet, the variant’s contagiousness and speed of spread force us to go further.”

Check out our Omicron Covid live blog for all the latest news and stories.

According to Health Minister Oliver Véran, Covid case numbers are doubling every two days, and he has warned of a “mega wave” when the fifth wave of Delta cases collides with the new Omicron cases.

Customers will not be permitted to stand in bars under the new rules in France, and people will be required to sit during concerts.

Food and drink will not be allowed on public transportation, including long-distance trains, or in movie theaters.

It comes as French Health Minister Olivier Véran warned of a “mega wave” of new cases, citing coronavirus infections doubling every two days.

We’re out of time.

The French government, however, did not impose any severe restrictions prior to New Year’s Eve.

Countries are tightening Covid regulations as infections rise and the new Omicron variant spreads across Europe.

More than 16,000 people have been admitted to hospitals in France with the virus, with 3,300 of them in critical condition.

According to the head of the ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, the majority of Covid patients over Christmas had not.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

We’re in a race against time.

Prime Minister of France Jean Castex

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]