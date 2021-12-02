To combat the spread of Omicron, stricter Covid testing rules for arrivals in the United States are being considered.

Prior to travel, new testing rules could include rapid PCR tests, which would cost around £120 per person.

Travelers to the United States may soon be required to undergo rapid PCR tests, which will cost around £120 per person.

All travelers to the United States could be asked to provide a negative result from a Covid test taken less than 24 hours before departure, according to strict new rules proposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The tightening of restrictions, which would affect both US citizens and foreign nationals, is intended to keep the Covid-19m Omicron variant under control.

The CDC intends to “shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States,” according to a spokesperson for the US health agency, according to the New York Times.

Currently, fully vaccinated visitors to the United States must take a PCR test no later than 72 hours before their trip.

It’s unclear whether faster, less expensive antigen tests will be accepted for travel under the new one-day rule, or if the CDC will continue to require PCR testing.

If PCR tests are required, there is concern that travelers will be unable to complete them in time for their flights, or that they will be forced to pay a premium for rapid turnaround testing.

Rapid turnaround PCR testing is available at all UK airports with direct flights to the US, as well as other venues such as London’s O2 Arena.

However, these tests are more expensive, costing around £120 per person versus £50 for a standard PCR test.

It’s also unclear whether there will be enough slots available before popular flight times to accommodate the large number of transatlantic passengers flying between the UK and the US.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden is expected to reveal new details about his plan to combat the Omicron variant, including more information on border restrictions.

To combat the spread of Omicron, stricter Covid testing rules for arrivals in the United States are being considered.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https