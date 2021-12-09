To commemorate And Just Like That, combine Sex and the City quotes with Sky tech.

“I like my money to be visible, so I keep it in my closet.”

The new And Just Like That series, which premieres on Sky Comedy and NOW on Thursday, December, brings Sex and the City back to our screens.

Carrie Bradshaw’s musings on life, love, and fashion are well known on the show, which is known for its witty one-liners.

Sky is adding a collection of the show’s most iconic phrases to voice on Sky Glass and Sky Q to mark the return of our much-loved characters to the big screen.

Relive some of your favorite Sex and the City moments by reciting them into your remote to bring up And Just Like That on your screen.

You can do this hands-free if you have a Sky Glass by simply saying “Hello, Sky” before each phrase.

Try it out with one of the classic lines below:

You can also ask Sky Glass and Sky Q “What should I watch?” to get personalized recommendations based on your viewing history and current events, including the best entertainment from Sky TV, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney(plus), and more.

Over a third of women (40%) regard their best friend as their soulmate, according to research conducted by Sky Comedy and NOW to coincide with the release of And Just Like That…the next chapter of Sex and The City.

A similar percentage (40%) admits that a best friend has been more or equally important to them in the past year as a partner.

Over a third (35%) of women in their 40s say their longest relationship has been with their best friends, according to the study.

In a crisis, a woman’s best friend is often the first person she calls, with research revealing that nearly half (49%) of women would call their female friends for help before calling their partner.

When it comes to confiding in others, 45 percent of women say they prefer to confide in their best friends, with more than a third admitting that their friends provide better advice than their partners.

Furthermore,

