FRANCE: PARIS

President Emmanuel Macron of France welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as European commissioners, to Paris on Friday to begin France’s presidency of the European Union Council.

At the start of the new year, France took over the rotating presidency of the Council from Germany for the next six months.

The ceremony was started by Macron and von der Leyen at the Pantheon, which houses the tombs of France’s greatest political, intellectual, artistic, and military leaders.

The location was chosen as a tribute to two French citizens who were giants of European magnanimity: Jean Monnet, the diplomat, financier, and political visionary credited with the EU’s foundations, and Simone Weil, a leading intellectual and political activist in France and a former president of the European Parliament.

The two leaders then held a press conference at the Elysee Palace, where they discussed a range of topics, including climate and environment, the digital future, immigration, border security and defense, and COVID-19.

Macron spoke about the need for “a carbon-free society” when it came to reforming the country’s transportation and electrical systems, putting the environment at the top of his agenda.

His digital agenda was broader in scope in order to better regulate “both the market and the content.”

The president spoke extensively about the need for “important texts for decent wages and gender equality in pay,” a topic that came up frequently during his presidency.

Macron and von der Leyen both agree that securing the country’s borders and defense is a top priority.

The two leaders also acknowledged Kazakhstan’s escalating crisis and said they will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss the situation on the Ukrainian border.

In recent weeks, the two countries have been at odds as Russia has gathered over 100,000 troops in preparation for an invasion.

For one thing, Von der Leyen was relieved to see France assume command.

“I’m overjoyed that a country with the political clout and know-how of.

