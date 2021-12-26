To commemorate Israel’s 2008 offensive on Gaza, an exhibition has been organized.

An exhibition has been organized to commemorate Israel’s 2008 offensive on Gaza.

The 13th anniversary of Israel’s offensive in Gaza is commemorated with an exhibition in Gaza.

GAZA, PALESTINIAN CAPITOL

On Sunday, Palestinian artists in Gaza opened an exhibition documenting the crimes committed by the Israeli army during its 2008 large-scale offensive on Gaza.

Artists from Arab and European countries participated in the exhibition, which commemorated the 13th anniversary of the Israeli offensive.

The exhibition coordinator, Ahmed al-Sahhar, told Anadolu Agency that the exhibition explains Israeli crimes against Palestinians and “the oppression on the Palestinians due to the continued occupation and aggression.”

The exhibition includes Palestinian-inspired paintings as well as artillery and shrapnel fired by Israeli forces during the 2008 offensive.

On the 12th of December,

On July 27, 2008, Israel launched a three-week assault on Gaza, dubbed “Operation Cast Lead,” in which 1,436 Palestinians were killed, including 410 children and 104 women.

Thirteen Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks in response to the Israeli assault.

*Ahmed Asmar is a writer based in Ankara.