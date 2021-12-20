To commemorate the arrival of Winter, here are some quotes and messages to send.

Sending quotes and messages to mark the start of the winter season

Between December 20 and 23, the Winter Solstice occurs.

It occurs when the earth’s axis tilts away from the sun, giving Northern Hemisphere residents the shortest day and longest night of the year.

The winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year, ushers in the season of winter.

The tilted axis of the earth (23.5o relative to the ecliptic plane) has a direct impact on how much sunlight we get throughout the year.

Seasons are created by the tilt of the earth’s axis, as well as the orbit of our planet.

“Astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle,” according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

The Winter Solstice serves as a gentle reminder to value our relationship with nature.

Rather than traditional holidays, gifts, or decorations, we celebrate the change of seasons through rituals and self-care.

There are a few things you can do to prepare for the winter solstice.

Consider following the pagan yule candle tradition (which has European roots).

Make an altar with items that bring you joy and peace, and place candles around it.

Candlelight is a symbol of the sun’s ability to provide us with both life and light.

Early morning viewing of the sunrise on the day of the winter solstice to appreciate how the sun illuminates the world around you.

On the night of December 21, eat warming foods as part of a traditional winter feast, creating a meal that will warm and nourish the body.

Alternatively, you could take a winter solstice bath with citrus essential oils to represent the sun’s energy.

“Happy Solstice,” “Merry Yuletide,” and “Happy Yule” are some ways to greet others on the winter solstice.

Here are some winter solstice-themed inspirational messages.

“The Winter Solstice is a powerful time – a time to contemplate your immortality,” Frederick Lenz said.

“It was one of those March days when the sun shines brightly and the wind blows coldly: when summer is in the light and winter is in the shade.”- Charles Dickens

“Winter shapes our personalities and brings out the best in us.” – Tim Allen

“Kindness is like snow,” says the narrator.

It enhances the beauty of everything it touches.” – Khalil Gibran

“The winter solstice has always struck me as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that yields something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon.”- Gary Zukav