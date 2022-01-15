To commemorate the service’s 200th anniversary, HM Coastguard teams cast throwlines.

The service operates a fleet of some of the world’s most sophisticated search and rescue helicopters.

To commemorate the service’s 200th year of saving lives at sea, HM Coastguard teams have cast throwlines into the water.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, all four home nations cast throwlines into the sea as a symbol of the service’s dedication. Throwlines are one of the lifesaving tools used by coastguard teams.

“This anniversary is a huge milestone for all of us at HM Coastguard,” said Tom Wright, coastal operations area commander.

We wanted to commemorate the occasion in a unique way that reflected our commitment to keeping people safe at sea.

Today’s symbolic casting of throwlines across the UK demonstrates that commitment.”

HM Coastguard was founded on 15 January 1822 to combat smuggling.

The Coastguard now works with over 3,500 volunteers across the UK and ten search and rescue helicopter bases to save people in danger on the coast and at sea.

In 2021, it coordinated over 36,000 incidents, making it the busiest year in the service’s history.

The dedicated Coastguard staff and volunteers have been recognized for their contributions, which allow the service to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“When you look at where we started and where we are now, it’s easy to celebrate the innovation and development that can be seen throughout the service,” said Claire Hughes, director of HM Coastguard.

We are, however, far more proud of the people, volunteers, and staff who have worked tirelessly for two centuries to keep people safe along the coast and at sea.

“We have always responded to those in distress,” Ms Hughes said, “and we always will.”

HM Coastguard was praised by Maritime Minister Robert Courts for its “continued dedication and professionalism” in ensuring the safety of others on its landmark anniversary.

“HM Coastguard is the backbone of our maritime sector, and the nation owes a debt of gratitude to its incredible workforce for continuing to provide an exceptional service,” Mr Courts said.

Over the next two years, more than £175 million will be spent to upgrade the Coastguard’s national radio network across all 165 stations.

HM Coastguard began using fibre technology to implement an updated search and rescue radio network in December.

In order to reduce its carbon footprint, it is also working to make its fleet electric over the next five years.

