To compete with oat and soya drinks, potato milk has arrived on UK supermarket shelves.

Potato milk is now available in UK supermarkets, competing with oat and soya beverages.

It is said to have a “neutral” flavor, but according to one report, it has a “saline aftertaste.”

Another alternative to traditional dairy milk has arrived in a UK supermarket, and this time it’s made with potatoes.

This week, Dug, a Swedish potato milk brand, will be available in 220 Waitrose stores, marking the latest development in the growing market for plant-based milk alternatives in the UK, which is now worth around £400 million per year.

Dug, which is made in the UK and contains pea protein and rapeseed oil in addition to potato, is described by its creators as “super sustainable.”

According to the manufacturer, growing potatoes is twice as efficient as growing oats, and the crop uses less water than nuts like almonds, according to The Guardian.

Although some reviewers thought the drink had a “saline aftertaste,” potato milk is described as having a “neutral” flavor and thus suitable for use in tea and coffee or poured over cereal, according to The Daily Mail.

It’s also more expensive than regular milk.

A 1.1-litre bottle of Waitrose’s least expensive own-brand cow’s milk costs 90p, whereas Dug’s ‘barista’ version costs £1.80 per litre.

Dug is already available for purchase online through Amazon and Ocado, but Emma Källqvist, acting chief executive of Dug’s owner Veg of Lund, said the company’s UK supermarket debut was still “a critical milestone.”

According to Waitrose sales figures, sales of plant-based milk were nearly a fifth higher in 2021 than in 2019.

According to the retailer, oat milk is the most popular, followed by almond, soya, and coconut milk.

Alice Shrubsall, Waitrose’s alternative milk buyer, said the sector had “gone from strength to strength” in recent years, with demand showing no signs of slowing.

“We’re seeing customers getting more adventurous with their alternative milk options,” she said.

