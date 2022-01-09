To contain the virus, India has imposed a seven-day home quarantine on all international visitors.

Over 117,000 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, with 302 deaths associated with the disease.

According to the new guidelines released by the Health Ministry on Friday, travelers arriving in India must quarantine at home for a week.

The new restrictions, which take effect in January, are as follows:

Meanwhile, the capital, New Delhi, has confirmed over 17,000 new infections.

All travelers, including the 2% who will be randomly tested upon arrival, will be quarantined at home for seven days.

On the eighth day, they will perform the RT-PCR test and must upload the results to a government website.

If they test negative, travelers will keep track of their health for the next seven days.

The number of countries designated as “at-risk” by the ministry has risen to 19, requiring travelers to take additional precautions.

According to the ministry, 117,100 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35.22 million.

The death toll now stands at 483,178, after 302 new deaths.

The omicron case count has surpassed 3,000.

To prevent the spread of infection, many Indian cities have imposed night curfews.

Following an unprecedented increase in infections and fatalities last year, many hospitals ran out of oxygen supplies.

Experts have urged the government to take additional measures to avoid a repeat of the situation.

In India, over 60% of the eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “remarkable day on the vaccination front!” because 1.5 billion doses have been administered so far.