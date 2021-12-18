To date, Turkey has administered 120.1 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the most recent official figures released on Tuesday, Turkey has administered over 121 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since launching an immunization campaign in January.

According to the Health Ministry, over 56.42 million people have received their first vaccine dose, and over 50.74 million have been fully vaccinated.

Over 12.4 million people in Turkey have also received third booster shots.

Over the past day, the ministry recorded 22,687 new coronavirus cases, 198 deaths, and 24,366 coronavirus recoveries.

According to the data, 355,317 virus tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.26 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with over 266.7 million cases reported worldwide.