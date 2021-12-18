To date, Turkey has administered 120.8 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

To date, Turkey has administered over 120.8 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

According to the most recent figures released on Saturday, Turkey has administered over 120.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since launching an immunization campaign in January.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 56.3 million people have received their first vaccine dose, with 50.6 million having received their full vaccination.

Over 12.32 million people in Turkey have also received third booster shots.

Over the past day, the ministry reported 20,374 new coronavirus cases, 228 related deaths, and 19,463 virus recoveries.

According to the data, 353,035 virus tests were performed in the previous 24 hours.

In this “period of increased risk,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca advised people to get vaccinated and stay away from closed places or crowded areas.

The heavily mutated omicron coronavirus variant, which was recently discovered in South Africa, poses a high risk of infection surges, according to the World Health Organization.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.24 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 265 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.