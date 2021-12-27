To date, Turkey has administered 129.3 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

Turkey has administered over 129.3 million coronavirus vaccine shots to date.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 56.8 million people have received their first vaccine, with 51.4 million fully vaccinated.

Over 17.6 million people in Turkey have received their third booster shots.

Over the last day, the ministry has confirmed 26,099 new COVID-19 infections, 157 deaths, and 22,024 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 362,535 virus tests have been performed.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.4 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 280 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.