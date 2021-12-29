Turkey has given 130.61 million coronavirus vaccine shots so far.

Turkey has given out 130.61 million coronavirus vaccine shots to date.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 56.86 million people have received their first vaccine, with 51.53 million having received all of their vaccinations.

Turkey has administered over 130.61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

In Turkey, over 18.34 million people have received third booster shots.

The ministry has confirmed 36,684 new COVID-19 infections, 142 deaths, and 25,638 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

366,363 virus tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

Following a virtual meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca received a booster shot of the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac in the Ankara City Hospital.

“I strongly encourage our citizens to get Turkovac vaccines, particularly a booster shot,” he said.

According to Koca, Turkey will start offering the Turkovac vaccine on Thursday.

The minister also expressed concern about a recent spike in coronavirus cases, citing reasons such as people spending more time indoors during the winter and the omicron variant spreading rapidly.

Hospitalizations, he claims, have not risen.

People should spend less time indoors and always wear a mask, according to Koca.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.41 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, with more than 283 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.