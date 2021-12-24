To date, Turkey has administered nearly 128 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

To date, nearly 128 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered in Turkey.

According to official figures released on Friday, Turkey has administered nearly 128 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 56.77 million people have received their first vaccination, with more than 51.36 million having received their full vaccination.

More than 16.71 million people in Turkey have received their third booster shots.

Over the past day, the ministry confirmed 18,910 new COVID-19 infections, 133 coronavirus-related deaths, and 20,351 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 356,106 virus tests were performed.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.38 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 278.34 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.