To date, Turkey has administered over 120.9 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

According to the most recent figures released on Sunday, Turkey has administered over 120.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 56.3 million people have received their first vaccine dose, with 50.6 million having received their full vaccination.

Over 12.34 million people in Turkey have received their third booster shots.

Over the past day, the ministry reported 19,357 new coronavirus cases, 185 related deaths, and 24,278 coronavirus recoveries.

According to the data, 350,937 virus tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

After “great efforts and dedication,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the number of coronavirus cases had dropped below 20,000. He urged people to get vaccine shots and said, “We must not compromise.”

The heavily mutated omicron coronavirus variant, which was recently discovered in South Africa, poses a high risk of infection surges, according to the World Health Organization.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.25 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 265.5 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.