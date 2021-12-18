To date, Turkey has administered over 121.4 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

To date, Turkey has administered 121.4 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to official figures updated on Thursday, Turkey has given out over 121.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since launching an immunization campaign in January.

According to the latest Health Ministry data, more than 56.47 million people have received their first vaccine dose, and more than 50.82 million have been fully vaccinated.

More than 12.53 million people in Turkey have received their third booster shots.

Over the past day, the ministry recorded 19,696 coronavirus infections, 195 deaths, and 27,263 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 350,522 virus tests were performed.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.28 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 268.2 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.