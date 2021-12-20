To date, Turkey has administered over 124.92 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 56.68 million people have received their first vaccine, with 51.2 million fully vaccinated.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to official figures released on Monday, Turkey has administered more than 124.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 56.68 million people have received their first vaccine shot, and over 51.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

Over 14.78 million people in Turkey have received their third booster shots.

Over the last day, the ministry has confirmed 18,762 new coronavirus infections, 176 related deaths, and 24,497 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 351,253 virus tests were performed.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.35 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 274.8 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.