To date, Turkey has administered over 132.15 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

According to official figures released on Sunday, Turkey has administered more than 132.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 56.93 million people have received their first vaccination, with more than 51.63 million having received their full vaccination.

Over 19.35 million people in Turkey have also received their third booster shots.

Over the course of the day, the ministry reported 33,520 new COVID-19 infections, 129 deaths, and 22,161 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 362,836 virus tests were performed.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.44 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 289.47 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.