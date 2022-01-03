To date, Turkey has administered over 132.7 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

To date, Turkey has administered 132.7 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to official figures released on Monday, Turkey has administered more than 132.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 57 million people have received their first vaccination, with more than 51.67 million receiving full vaccinations.

Over 19.35 million people in Turkey have received their third booster shot.

Over the past day, the ministry confirmed 44,869 new COVID-19 infections, 160 deaths, and 27,492 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 368,913 virus tests were performed.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.44 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 290 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.