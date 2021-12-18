To date, Turkey has given out over 120.7 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

To date, Turkey has given over 120.7 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 56.3 million people received their first dose and over 50.6 million were fully vaccinated.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Over 12.32 million people in Turkey have also received third booster shots.

Over the past day, the ministry reported 21,495 new coronavirus cases, 187 deaths, and 20,193 coronavirus recoveries.

According to the data, 355.226 virus tests were performed in the previous 24 hours.

Last week, scientists in South Africa announced the discovery of the omicron variant, which contains several mutations that could lead to reinfection.

Since then, cases of the same variant have been discovered in a number of Western nations.

The World Health Organization designated the strain as a “variant of concern” on June 26.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.23 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 264.4 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.